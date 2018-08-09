  • CBS4On Air

By Jeff Todd

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A Colorado coffee roaster is now available across the country.

“Walmart actually reached out to us last August,” said Jason Barrow, a co-owner of Luna Gourmet Coffee Company. “We taught them what it means from farmer to roasting to cup.”

Luna is a parent company of Boulder Organic Coffee, Boca Java, and Boyer’s Coffee. Products have been available locally but a new line called Mash-up is now in 1,400 Walmart stores across the country.

“Mash-up is all about taking two unique single origins and purposefully pairing them to come up with new awesome coffee,” Barrow said.

The idea is for an organic, high-end coffee that can rival Starbucks whole beans. Barrow says his line of coffee is part of the third wave of coffee.

“The third wave is all about quality. It is an amazing cup of coffee. The consumer has been asking for great coffee for the last number of years,” Barrow said.

The Mash-up packages are high-tech. A QR code on the back sends your smartphone to a website that has more information on the combination of beans, how to brew the coffee and food pairings.

Barrow says the idea behind the brand will also give back, paying farmers more and helping the community.

“We’re building a school on one of the Peruvian co-operatives we’re using for this Walmart project,” he said. The school’s first class will start next month.

Luna employs just 65 employees, but now with a nationwide footprint the company is looking to grow.

“We’ve got green fields in front of us, we’ve got a lot of opportunities to take a Denver-based roaster and do national revenues,” Barrow said.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

