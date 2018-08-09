COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs will reopen on Saturday, five days after a hail storm that killed four animals and left more than a dozen people injured.

The zoo announced on Wednesday that the number of animals killed on Monday when the severe storm passed through has grown to four.

The following animals were killed:

– Cape vulture

– Duck

– Peacock

A meerkat pup is also assumed to be dead.

The storm left more than 200 vehicles in the zoo’s parking lot dented and with windshields broken. More than 100 of those vehicles still remain there.

PHOTO GALLERY: Hail Storm Slams Into Colorado Springs Area

The zoo is giving all of those vehicle owners until next Tuesday morning to get them out before they tow them away.

Among those who were by the hail were three zoo employees.

The zoo has set up a “Zoo Clean-Up & Relief” fund for those who would like to donate to help.