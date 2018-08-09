By Romi Bean

Today is the final practice before the team’s first preseason game on Saturday vs the Minnesota Vikings. Players are in helmets and jerseys but are not wearing pads.

Broncos players not participating in practice today are: Menelik Watson (pec), Clinton McDonald (shoulder), Su’a Cravens (knee soreness), and Troy Fumagalli (groin strain).

Jeff Heuerman (knee) and Joe Jones (foot) are practicing today, working with trainers off to the side.

