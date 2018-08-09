Filed Under:Denver Broncos
DaeSean Hamilton (credit: CBS)

By Romi Bean

Today is the final practice before the team’s first preseason game on Saturday vs the Minnesota Vikings. Players are in helmets and jerseys but are not wearing pads.

DaeSean Hamilton (credit: CBS)

Tramaine Brock (credit: CBS)

Broncos players not participating in practice today are: Menelik Watson (pec), Clinton McDonald (shoulder), Su’a Cravens (knee soreness), and Troy Fumagalli (groin strain).

jeff heuerman CBS4 Denver Broncos Notebook: 8/9

Jeff Heuerman (credit: CBS)

Jeff Heuerman (knee) and Joe Jones (foot) are practicing today, working with trainers off to the side.

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.

