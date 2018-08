DENVER (CBS4) – Coloradans lead the country when it comes to the number of vacation days they receive from their employer, according to a new AAA survey.

The survey finds Coloradans take an average of 20 vacation days a year. That’s the most of any state in the country — three days more than the national average.

AAA says Colorado’s strong economy and low unemployment rate means employers have to entice workers by giving more time off.