FRANKTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – One firefighter remains in the hospital following a rollover crash Tuesday night in a water tanker truck. The truck crashed through a fence while on its way to help out Douglas County firefighters at 7:40 a.m.

It happened near the intersection of Highway 105 and Wolfensberger Road.

Two firefighters were airlifted to the hospital. One has been treated and released.

The Colorado State Patrol is looking into the cause of the crash.