Filed Under:Early Delivery, Local TV, North Suburban Medical Center, Thornton

By Kathy Walsh

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– A family from Massachusetts came to Colorado for vacation in July. But some family members haven’t been able to leave. That’s because the mother of three became a mother of four, 7 weeks early.

stuck in co hospital 5pkg transfer frame 133 Baby Gets Rocky Rocky Mountain Start

Jennifer Vessey (credit: CBS)

Mom and baby have been at North Suburban Medical Center even since. Jennifer Vessey is thankful for the kindness and the care she’s gotten here in Colorado.

stuck in co hospital 5pkg transfer frame 463 Baby Gets Rocky Rocky Mountain Start

(credit: Jennifer Vessey)

“He’s a little rock star, he’s doing really good,” Jennifer told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

stuck in co hospital 5pkg transfer frame 2175 Baby Gets Rocky Rocky Mountain Start

(credit: CBS)

Jennifer happily bragged about her tiny baby. Garrett Thomas Anderson is working on eating and gaining weight. He had a “rocky” Rocky Mountain start.

stuck in co hospital 5pkg transfer frame 2258 Baby Gets Rocky Rocky Mountain Start

(credit: CBS)

“We came on vacation,” explained Jennifer.

stuck in co hospital 5pkg transfer frame 560 Baby Gets Rocky Rocky Mountain Start

(credit: Jennifer Vessey)

Pregnant Jennifer, her husband, David, and their three children traveled from Massachusetts to Estes Park.

stuck in co hospital 5pkg transfer frame 259 Baby Gets Rocky Rocky Mountain Start

CBS4’s Kathy Walsh interviews Jennifer Vessey (credit: CBS)

While visiting relatives in Thornton on July 23, Jennifer thought her water broke.

stuck in co hospital 5pkg transfer frame 807 Baby Gets Rocky Rocky Mountain Start

(credit: CBS)

“And when I looked down it was blood,” she said.

stuck in co hospital 5pkg transfer frame 977 Baby Gets Rocky Rocky Mountain Start

(credit: Jennifer Vessey)

She was rushed to North Suburban Medical Center. Garrett was delivered by C-section. He was 4 pounds, 5 ounces. He was 7 weeks early and surrounded by strangers.

stuck in co hospital 5pkg transfer frame 1075 Baby Gets Rocky Rocky Mountain Start

(credit: Jennifer Vessey)

“That was really scary,” said Jennifer.

This mom is from Massachusetts.

stuck in co hospital 5pkg transfer frame 1474 Baby Gets Rocky Rocky Mountain Start

(credit: CBS)

“It takes a lot for people back east to warm up to you,” she explained.

She was quick to learn, not so in Colorado.

stuck in co hospital 5pkg transfer frame 1644 Baby Gets Rocky Rocky Mountain Start

(credit: CBS)

“Everybody’s so caring. It’s almost like everyone’s family,” she said.

The NICU team at North Suburban has embraced the Andersons.

stuck in co hospital 5pkg transfer frame 1954 Baby Gets Rocky Rocky Mountain Start

(credit: Jennifer Vessey)

Lorri Smith, Nurse Leader of Women Services, threw a party so Jennifer could celebrate her son Gunner’s 1st birthday before he had to fly home.

stuck in co hospital 5pkg transfer frame 1793 Baby Gets Rocky Rocky Mountain Start

(credit: Jennifer Vessey)

“No mom should miss their baby’s first birthday,” Smith said with a laugh.

stuck in co hospital 5pkg transfer frame 2013 Baby Gets Rocky Rocky Mountain Start

(credit: CBS)

Jennifer hopes to take baby Garrett back east at the end of August. He’ll live in Patriot’s country, but he’ll keep a Colorado connection.

“He’s a Broncos fan,” said Jennifer, “That’s how it’s going to be.”

stuck in co hospital 5pkg transfer frame 2386 Baby Gets Rocky Rocky Mountain Start

(credit: CBS)

This family is all split up. Jennifer, her two oldest children and Garrett are in Colorado. Her husband and 1-year-old are back east.

They have expenses they never dreamed of so they have set up a GoFundMe.

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 since 1984. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s