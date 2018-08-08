By Kathy Walsh

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– A family from Massachusetts came to Colorado for vacation in July. But some family members haven’t been able to leave. That’s because the mother of three became a mother of four, 7 weeks early.

Mom and baby have been at North Suburban Medical Center even since. Jennifer Vessey is thankful for the kindness and the care she’s gotten here in Colorado.

“He’s a little rock star, he’s doing really good,” Jennifer told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

Jennifer happily bragged about her tiny baby. Garrett Thomas Anderson is working on eating and gaining weight. He had a “rocky” Rocky Mountain start.

“We came on vacation,” explained Jennifer.

Pregnant Jennifer, her husband, David, and their three children traveled from Massachusetts to Estes Park.

While visiting relatives in Thornton on July 23, Jennifer thought her water broke.

“And when I looked down it was blood,” she said.

She was rushed to North Suburban Medical Center. Garrett was delivered by C-section. He was 4 pounds, 5 ounces. He was 7 weeks early and surrounded by strangers.

“That was really scary,” said Jennifer.

This mom is from Massachusetts.

“It takes a lot for people back east to warm up to you,” she explained.

She was quick to learn, not so in Colorado.

“Everybody’s so caring. It’s almost like everyone’s family,” she said.

The NICU team at North Suburban has embraced the Andersons.

Lorri Smith, Nurse Leader of Women Services, threw a party so Jennifer could celebrate her son Gunner’s 1st birthday before he had to fly home.

“No mom should miss their baby’s first birthday,” Smith said with a laugh.

Jennifer hopes to take baby Garrett back east at the end of August. He’ll live in Patriot’s country, but he’ll keep a Colorado connection.

“He’s a Broncos fan,” said Jennifer, “That’s how it’s going to be.”

This family is all split up. Jennifer, her two oldest children and Garrett are in Colorado. Her husband and 1-year-old are back east.

They have expenses they never dreamed of so they have set up a GoFundMe.

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 since 1984. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.