Jordan Vong (credit: Denver Police Dept.)

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say they have a 16-year-old girl in custody in connection with the death of 7-year-old Jordan Vong.

Jordan was reported missing on Monday evening and officers found his body “intentionally concealed” inside the home just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. The teen is being held on investigation of first-degree murder.

Jordan was reported missing on Monday night, hours after he was last seen in the Montbello neighborhood near Chambers Road and Bolling Drive.missing child map frame 890 Police Arrest 16 Year Old In Connection With Jordan Vongs Death

By Tuesday afternoon, Denver police officers, along with FBI agents, had scoured nearby parks, around the Rocky Mountain Arsenal and two nearby ponds with no sign of the child.

Commander Joseph Montoya said that the identity of the teenager or how she is known to the family will not be released to the public.

Montoya said Jordan’s body was discovered during a second search of the family home and that his body was intentionally concealed. The first search of the home happened on Monday shortly after Jordan was reported missing.

A community vigil for Jordan Vong is planned for Wednesday at 7 p.m. to 8:30 pm at Greenwood Elementary, located at 5130 Durham Court in Denver. The public is invited.

