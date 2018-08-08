DENVER (CBS4) – A company that fixed or installed furnaces, air conditioners and hot water heaters is no longer allowed to operate in Colorado and the owners have been ordered to pay more than $1.5 million.

The Colorado Attorney General’s Office announced the verdicts against Mile High Heating and Cooling.

Last summer, CBS4 reported that the state had been investigating the company. There were concerns that homeowners across the Denver metro area could have furnaces, hot water heaters and air conditioners that weren’t installed correctly.

NOTE: While they share similar names, Englewood-based business MileHi HVAC is not associated in any way with the company Mile High Heating and Cooling.