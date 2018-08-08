  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – A company that fixed or installed furnaces, air conditioners and hot water heaters is no longer allowed to operate in Colorado and the owners have been ordered to pay more than $1.5 million.

The Colorado Attorney General’s Office announced the verdicts against Mile High Heating and Cooling.

heating company shut down 5vo frame 420 Mile High Heating Cooling Ordered To Pay $1.5 Million

Last summer, CBS4 reported that the state had been investigating the company. There were concerns that homeowners across the Denver metro area could have furnaces, hot water heaters and air conditioners that weren’t installed correctly.

heating company shut down 5vo frame 0 Mile High Heating Cooling Ordered To Pay $1.5 Million

NOTE: While they share similar names, Englewood-based business MileHi HVAC is not associated in any way with the company Mile High Heating and Cooling.

