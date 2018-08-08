By Dillon Thomas

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado State University graduate has been hired as the first female assistant coach for the Oakland Raiders, according to the franchise.

Kelsey Martinez, a native of Pueblo, was hired by the Raiders organization as the Strength and Conditioning Assistant Coach.

Martinez, a graduate of CSU in 2015, spent several years working under staff associated with the Oakland Raiders.

Martinez is the second Rams alumna to make waves in a professional men’s sports league in recent years. Becky Hammon, a former star basketball player at CSU, was the first full-time female assistant coach in the NBA.

She still coaches for the San Antonio Spurs under Greg Popovich, and was recently interviewed for the head coaching position with the Milwaukee Bucks.

