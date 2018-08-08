Filed Under:Denver Police, FBI, Jordan Vong, Local TV, Missing Boy, Montbello

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are not releasing many details about the death investigation of 7-year-old Jordan Vong.

Jordan was reported missing on Monday night, hours after he was last seen in the Montbello neighborhood near Chambers Road and Bolling Drive.

After searching for more than 24 hours, investigators said they had found the boy’s body but have released very few details in connection to the case, such as when and where the body was found.

Copter4 flew over the neighborhood where officers walked the streets and handed out flyers early Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday afternoon, Denver Police said it had scoured nearby parks, around the Rocky Mountain Arsenal and two nearby ponds with no sign of the child.

Very few details were released at a police news conference late Tuesday night, but Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen confirms that the investigation has turned into a death investigation.

Investigators say the community is not in danger.

A community vigil for Jordan Vong is planned for Wednesday at 7 p.m. to 8:30 pm at 5130 Durham Court in Denver. The public is invited.

An Amber Alert was not issued on Monday afternoon after the initial missing persons report because police said this case did not meet the criteria.

