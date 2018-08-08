By Matt Kroschel

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Historic low water levels have prompted one Western Slope town to ask people to reduce their water usage or else face mandatory water restrictions.

Glenwood Springs initiated Level 2 of its Drought Management Plan earlier this week rolling out the call for residents to lower their water usage drastically.

According to officials, stream flows in Grizzly Creek and No Name Creek, the city’s primary raw water sources, are at historically low levels.

Water personnel are concerned whether adequate water supply can be diverted to treatment facilities to maintain current demands if stream flows continue to drop.

Low stream flow conditions will likely persist until heavy and continuous rainfall occurs.

City officials are asking all water users to keep water usage at a minimum until water levels improve.

Specifically, the city is strongly encouraging all water users to avoid outdoor water irrigation from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. when temperatures and direct sunlight are high.

In addition to the recommended outdoor irrigation time, Glenwood officials provided these water conservation tips:

Outdoor Conservation Tips

Water only when necessary and preferably in the mornings or evenings

Install Xeriscape landscaping

Encourage landscapes that maximize water efficiency

Plant during the spring or fall

Cut lawn grass high to hold moisture

Use a sprinkler for large areas of grass and water small patches by hand

Indoor Conservation Tips

Check for and repair leaks

Install a high efficiency toilet and only dispose flushable items in the toilet

Take showers instead of baths; if you must take a bath, plug the tub before turning on the water and then adjust temperature as the tub fills up

Use water-saving showerheads, faucets, dishwashers, and washing machines

Keep a pitcher of water in your refrigerator instead of running tap water for cold drinks

Wash produce in a sink or a pan that is partially filled with water instead of running tap water

Additional water conservation information and drought management plans are available on the City’s website: http://cogs.us/196/Water.

