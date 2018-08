CHICAGO (CBS4) – After about six months on the market, MillerCoors is giving up on a beer targeted at millennials.

Two Hats is a fruit-flavored lager which came in lime or pineapple flavors. The company says it was “tough to reach 21- to 24-year-olds.”

The beers were introduced in February. The company will stop selling the beer in the beginning of 2019. MillerCoors says it will focus on Coors Light and Miller Light.