DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Water celebrated its 100th anniversary by going back in time. The agency cracked open a 40-year-old time capsule.

The capsule, shaped like a fire hydrant, was sealed by workers when the agency’s new administration was dedicated in 1978.

A crowd of more than 60 people, some of them the same workers from 40 years ago, were at the opening ceremony on Monday, August 6th.

Inside was a list of predictions they made about the year 2018. Some of them came true like the US having elected its first black president. Others, like humans making contact with extra-terrestrial life, is yet to happen.

