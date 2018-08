DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver is asking the federal government for permission to stop sounding horns on the A-Line train.

RTD has had blare the horns while also have flaggers at all 11 crossings for the past two years because the gates were malfunctioning.

That problem has since been fixed.

If the request is approved, the areas along the A-Line will become quiet zones. The approval could come as soon as the end of August.