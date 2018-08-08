  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Boulder County, Carrie Teffner, Crocs, Local TV, Niwot

NIWOT, Colo. (CBS4) – The CFO for the shoe company Crocs is resigning after lower than expected profits this year. Carrie Teffner will step down this month and leave the company next year.

gettyimages 73390983 Crocs CFO Leaving, Colorado Company To Focus More On Online Sales

Crocs shoes (credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

The Colorado-based company is now downsizing. The Denver Business Journal reports Crocs is closing down manufacturing plants in Mexico and Italy.

Company officials say they’re trying to simplify the business and focus more on online sales.

Last year Crocs said it would close 160 of its retail stores by the end of this year.

Crocs is based in Niwot.

