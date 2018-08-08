NIWOT, Colo. (CBS4) – The CFO for the shoe company Crocs is resigning after lower than expected profits this year. Carrie Teffner will step down this month and leave the company next year.

The Colorado-based company is now downsizing. The Denver Business Journal reports Crocs is closing down manufacturing plants in Mexico and Italy.

Company officials say they’re trying to simplify the business and focus more on online sales.

Last year Crocs said it would close 160 of its retail stores by the end of this year.

Crocs is based in Niwot.