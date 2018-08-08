  • CBS4On Air

(credit: Grand Junction Daily Sentinel & Christopher Tomlinson)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – Imagine getting your college diploma only to find it has a misspelling. That has apparently been happening at Colorado Mesa University for the past six years.

It wasn’t until a recent graduate noticed the mistake and brought it to the school’s attention.

Instead of the diploma reading “Board of Trustees,” it read “Coard of Trustees.”

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports the school is offering the reprint the diplomas, which could be more than 9,000.

