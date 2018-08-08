COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo remains closed until further notice after suffering severe damage from a hail storm on Monday.

Baseball-sized hail pummeled the area and left more than 200 vehicles dented and with windshields broken. The zoo has security hired to watch over vehicles that remain in the parking lot, but that will only continue until Thursday at 5 p.m.

They say there are more than 175 cars still in the guest parking lot.

Fourteen people visiting the zoo were hurt, and two animals were killed. Zoo officials say all other animals injuries remain stable or are improving.

The zoo has set up a “Zoo Clean-Up & Relief” fund for those who would like to donate to help.