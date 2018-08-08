  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) –  The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo remains closed until further notice after suffering severe damage from a hail storm on Monday.

zoo damage 7 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Assess Hail Damage; Sets Up Relief Fund

Baseball-sized hail pummeled the area and left more than 200 vehicles dented and with windshields broken. The zoo has security hired to watch over vehicles that remain in the parking lot, but that will only continue until Thursday at 5 p.m.

colo sprgs storms 4 credit alexis preslar widefield Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Assess Hail Damage; Sets Up Relief Fund

They say there are more than 175 cars still in the guest parking lot.

cmz hail injuries intro 6vo frame 549 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Assess Hail Damage; Sets Up Relief Fund

Fourteen people visiting the zoo were hurt, and two animals were killed. Zoo officials say all other animals injuries remain stable or are improving.

The zoo has set up a “Zoo Clean-Up & Relief” fund for those who would like to donate to help.

