By Romi Bean

Today’s practice is a veteran’s day off for Von Miller, Chris Harris, Darian Stewart, Derek Wolfe, Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders. Vets are on the field but not in pads today.

Clinton McDonald was not at walk-through yesterday afternoon. He went to the doctor for a lingering shoulder injury. McDonald is not practicing today.

Rookie tight end Troy Fumagalli not practicing today. He’s dealing with a groin injury

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.