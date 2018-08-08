GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A brush fire has prompted pre-evacuation notices for residents near the Amy’s Acres Campgrounds and Mitchell Creek near Glenwood Springs.

Traffic is backing up due to the #113Fire on WB I70 for a few miles. They are making folks exit. Smoke visible from West Glenwood now. We are on scene. https://t.co/B2usi4X2U2 pic.twitter.com/a8lihxnZDb — Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) August 8, 2018

The 113 Fire flared up Wednesday afternoon. It also forced law enforcement to close Interstate 70 in both directions at mile post 114 for about 45 minutes. Eastbound lanes were reopened at around 4:30 p.m.

Glenwood Springs police say the fire is on the north side of the highway.

Police say the fire is pushing toward Storm King.

