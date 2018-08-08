  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:113 Fire, Amy's Acres Campgrounds, Colorado Wildfires, Garfield County, Glenwood Springs, Local TV, Mitchell Creek, Wildfires

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A brush fire has prompted pre-evacuation notices for residents near the Amy’s Acres Campgrounds and Mitchell Creek near Glenwood Springs.

The 113 Fire flared up Wednesday afternoon. It also forced law enforcement to close Interstate 70 in both directions at mile post 114 for about 45 minutes. Eastbound lanes were reopened at around 4:30 p.m.

113 fire 1 cdot Brush Fire Prompts Pre Evacuations Near Glenwood Springs

113 Fire (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

Glenwood Springs police say the fire is on the north side of the highway.

113 fire 2 cdot Brush Fire Prompts Pre Evacuations Near Glenwood Springs

113 Fire (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

Police say the fire is pushing toward Storm King.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s