JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A judge in Jefferson County sentenced a woman to 10 years in prison after jurors found her guilty of setting fire to a car while her husband was sleeping inside.

Andrea Moreno was convicted of attempted first-degree murder in June.

andrea moreno mug 10 Year Prison Sentence For Woman Who Set Car On Fire With Husband Inside

Andrea Moreno (credit: Jefferson County DA)

Last summer while responding to another call, firefighters noticed a car on fire in a driveway in Wheat Ridge.

The victim inside the vehicle was able to escape.

Prosecutors say Moreno poured gasoline on the car and then threw a lit match on it.

The couple’s 6-year-old grandson witnessed the fire.

