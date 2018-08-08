JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A judge in Jefferson County sentenced a woman to 10 years in prison after jurors found her guilty of setting fire to a car while her husband was sleeping inside.

Andrea Moreno was convicted of attempted first-degree murder in June.

Last summer while responding to another call, firefighters noticed a car on fire in a driveway in Wheat Ridge.

The victim inside the vehicle was able to escape.

Prosecutors say Moreno poured gasoline on the car and then threw a lit match on it.

The couple’s 6-year-old grandson witnessed the fire.