DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating the disappearance of a man who was last seen over the weekend.

Tyler Gorrell, 33, was last seen near his home in Villa Park early Saturday morning.

Gorrell is described as 5-foot-8, 200 pounds with long, dark brown hair that is usually in a ponytail.

He is driving a dark grey 2017 Ford Escape with CO license plate LUQ-838.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.