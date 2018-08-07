BREAKING NEWSMissing 7-Year-Old Jordan Vong Found Dead
Filed Under:Denver Police, FBI, Jordan Vong, Local TV, Missing Boy, Montbello
Jordan Vong (credit: Denver Police Dept.)

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police have found the body of missing 7-year-old Jordan Vong. Detectives say that what was a search for a missing boy has turned into a death investigation.

Police searched for Jordan for more than 24 hours after a missing persons report came in Monday around 4:30 p.m.

jordan vong Missing Child Jordan Vong Found Dead

Jordan Vong (credit: Denver Police Dept.)

Police say by the time they received the call, he had been missing for several hours.

Copter4 flew over the neighborhood where officers walked the streets and handed out flyers early Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday afternoon, Denver Police said it had scoured nearby parks, around the Rocky Mountain Arsenal and two nearby ponds with no sign of the child.

missing boy 1 Missing Child Jordan Vong Found Dead

(credit: CBS)

Very few details were released at a police news conference lateTuesday night, but Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen confirms that the investigation has turned into a death investigation.

Police did not release where Jordan’s body was found or when. Investigators say the community is not in danger.

An Amber Alert was not issued on Monday afternoon after the initial missing report because police said this case did not meet the criteria.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s