DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police have found the body of missing 7-year-old Jordan Vong. Detectives say that what was a search for a missing boy has turned into a death investigation.

Police searched for Jordan for more than 24 hours after a missing persons report came in Monday around 4:30 p.m.

Police say by the time they received the call, he had been missing for several hours.

Copter4 flew over the neighborhood where officers walked the streets and handed out flyers early Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday afternoon, Denver Police said it had scoured nearby parks, around the Rocky Mountain Arsenal and two nearby ponds with no sign of the child.

Very few details were released at a police news conference lateTuesday night, but Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen confirms that the investigation has turned into a death investigation.

Police did not release where Jordan’s body was found or when. Investigators say the community is not in danger.

An Amber Alert was not issued on Monday afternoon after the initial missing report because police said this case did not meet the criteria.