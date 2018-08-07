By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Fewer thunderstorms are expected in Colorado on Tuesday compared to Monday. Still, some neighborhoods will experience a storm and some could be severe with large hail.

Prior to 3 p.m. the chance for a thunderstorm is less than 10% for Denver and the Front Range. The chance for storms then gradually increases and reaches about 30% between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Another rain delay is possible during the Rockies game.



Overall the greatest threat for severe weather in Colorado will be south of Monument Hill from Colorado Springs all way to the New Mexico stateline. The concern is more hail. On Monday we had hail stones up to the size of baseballs near the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Hail is not likely to be that large on Tuesday but golf ball size hail is possible.



Then after one last slight chance for thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, a new weather pattern will take over from Thursday through at least early next week. Stray late day thunderstorms may manage to develop in the mountains during that period but Denver and the Front Range as well as the Eastern Plains should remain sunny, warm, and dry.

