DENVER (CBS4)– The FBI has joined the search for a missing boy.

Jordan Vong was last seen near Chambers Road and Bolling Drive in the Montbello neighborhood in Denver about 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Copter4 flew over the neighborhood where officers walked the streets and handed out flyers early Tuesday morning.

“When a child goes missing we’ll ask people if we can look in their trunks, we’ll ask if we can look in their campers just to see because sometimes the little ones, sometimes think it’s a game of hide and seek. We want to find them and make sure they’re safe,” said Denver Police spokeswoman Marika Putin.

Jordan is 7 years old and was last seen wearing a shirt and grey sweatpants. He is 3-foot-7 and 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police have enacted two reverse 911 calls in the area in hopes of alerting neighbors to Jordan’s disappearance.

“We’re asking everyone, if you’re up this morning, you’re having your coffee, take a look in the backyard, look in your shed, check in your car, check anywhere you think a little 7-year-old who is 3-foot-7 could hide because he could be hunkered down somewhere cold. So if he is in the area, please give us a call,” said Putin.

Denver police said that the FBI joined the search because the agency is part of the Safe Streets team in the Denver metro area.

An Amber Alert was not issued because police said this case did not meet the criteria.

Anyone who has information about Jordan is asked to call police immediately.