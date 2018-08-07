AURORA, Colo. (CBS4/AP) — Aurora police say a woman has died after being dragged for several blocks under a camping trailer in an incident that apparently began with a minor accident.

According to the Aurora Police Department, at about 5:30 p.m. Monday a pickup truck pulling a camping trailer backed into a sedan in a parking lot of a business near the intersection of East Mississippi Avenue and South Chambers Road.

The pickup drove on and the driver of the sedan followed until the pickup stopped just west of the intersection of East Mexico Avenue and South Chambers Road. According to police, the driver of the sedan, a male, and two female passengers were inside the car.

As the car’s driver and his wife walked up to confront the pickup driver, the pickup began to make a U-turn, running over and trapping the woman underneath the trailer.

The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital. The pickup driver has been identified as Henry Wardwell. He was arrested 13 minutes after police were notified of the crash.

Wardwell, 48, was arrested for vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident involving death and various other lesser charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

