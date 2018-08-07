By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has released a set of five plans to guide Denver’s growth and its impact on the community for the next 20 years and wants to know what you think.

“These plans were created by Denver’s people for Denver’s people, and with them we can ensure greater equity will lift up all of our neighborhoods and people,” Hancock said.

The mayor says each plan is dedicated to preserving the history that makes the city unique, while still focusing on managing and directing growth.

“These plans work to preserve and protect our neighborhoods’ character, culture and community with tools to manage and direct growth, while enhancing what we love about our city for those of us who live here today and for the next 20 years.”

They five plans are:

Comprehensive Plan 2040 – An overall 20-year vision and goals

Blueprint Denver – An integrated land use and transportation plan

Game Plan for a Healthy City – A parks and recreation plan

Denver Moves: Transit – A first-ever local transit plan

Denver Moves: Pedestrians and Trails – A sidewalks, street crossings and trails plan

Each plan is designed to make Denver a more inclusive, connected and healthy city.

The city will host a Denveright community night Aug. 28 at City Park Pavilion so the public can learn more about the plans.

In early 2019, the plans will go to Denver City Council for review and adoption.

LINK: Denveright

