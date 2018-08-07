  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Vance Joseph did his best to downplay the release of the depth chart.

“It’s league-mandated. For us, it’s a starting point. It means nothing right now,” said Joseph after practice.

Joseph did praise Bradley Chubb, who is listed as a starter at outside linebacker.

“We’ve been pleased with him. Not just with his physical abilities, but his football IQ,” said Joseph. “He’s so smart and he’s walked in and done a good job for us in the pass game, the run game, with the pressure. He’s earned that right, right now.”

“It’s definitely something I’ve been working for, but I’m not done working yet,” said Chubb. “I’m just going to try and keep striving for it and make sure I prove the coaches right.”

“I was telling somebody that I hadn’t played since November. When you think about it, it’s crazy. I haven’t played a game since November, so going out there in front of a crowd for the first time is going to be fun,” added Chubb.

The Broncos listed Isaiah McKenzie as the first team punt returner, but as a 4th string receiver. McKenzie says he doesn’t put much stock into the depth chart release.

“Everybody is competing, every job is open and [every position] is up for grabs. Each and every day, everybody comes and works and competes to make the roster, get a job and excel at their job.”

Vance Joseph sounded positive in his assessment of CB Tramaine Brock, who missed practice yet again on Tuesday while dealing with a hamstring issue.

“He’s getting better fast,” Joseph said.

The Broncos will have two more practices before taking on the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday night at Mile High.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

