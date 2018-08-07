By Michael Spencer

The Broncos released their first depth chart on Tuesday.

Rookie Bradley Chubb gets the nod over Shane Ray at the outside linebacker position opposite Von Miller. Chubb is the only rookie starter on offense or defense. Ray is listed as the backup behind Miller.

Devontae Booker is listed as the number one running back. Booker has been in a competition with 2017 6th round pick DeAngelo Henderson and three rookies. Rookie Royce Freeman is listed as the second running back.

Undrafted rookie and former CU Buff Phillip Lindsay is listed as the Broncos starting kickoff returner while second-year WR Isaiah McKenzie is listed as the Broncos starting punt returner.

Jeff Heuerman is listed as the starting tight end in front of Jake Butt.

Rookie Isaac Yiadom is listed as the backup at right cornerback behind Chris Harris Jr and in front of Brendan Langley. Tramaine Brock is listed as the backup at the left cornerback spot behind Bradley Roby.

As for Tuesday’s practice safety Su’a Cravens, tight ends Troy Fumagalli and Jeff Heuerman, cornerback Tramaine Brock, linebacker Joseph Jones was out as well.

The Broncos will practice on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before playing their first preseason game on Saturday at Mile High.

