Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Training Camp

By Michael Spencer

The Broncos released their first depth chart on Tuesday.

Rookie Bradley Chubb gets the nod over Shane Ray at the outside linebacker position opposite Von Miller. Chubb is the only rookie starter on offense or defense. Ray is listed as the backup behind Miller.

wide prax 37 copy CBS4 Broncos Notebook: Aug. 7, 2018 Depth Chart Day

(credit: CBS)

Devontae Booker is listed as the number one running back. Booker has been in a competition with 2017 6th round pick DeAngelo Henderson and three rookies. Rookie Royce Freeman is listed as the second running back.

thomas preprax catch copy CBS4 Broncos Notebook: Aug. 7, 2018 Depth Chart Day

(credit: CBS)

Undrafted rookie and former CU Buff Phillip Lindsay is listed as the Broncos starting kickoff returner while second-year WR Isaiah McKenzie is listed as the Broncos starting punt returner.

keenum pass booker 29 copy CBS4 Broncos Notebook: Aug. 7, 2018 Depth Chart Day

(credit: CBS)

Jeff Heuerman is listed as the starting tight end in front of Jake Butt.

Rookie Isaac Yiadom is listed as the backup at right cornerback behind Chris Harris Jr and in front of Brendan Langley. Tramaine Brock is listed as the backup at the left cornerback spot behind Bradley Roby.

roby drill 58 copy CBS4 Broncos Notebook: Aug. 7, 2018 Depth Chart Day

(credit: CBS)

As for Tuesday’s practice safety Su’a Cravens, tight ends Troy Fumagalli and Jeff Heuerman, cornerback Tramaine Brock, linebacker Joseph Jones was out as well.

The Broncos will practice on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before playing their first preseason game on Saturday at Mile High.

keenum pass lindsay 32 copy CBS4 Broncos Notebook: Aug. 7, 2018 Depth Chart Day

(credit: CBS)

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s