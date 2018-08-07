  • CBS4On Air

LAKEPORT, Calif. (AP) — Wildfires tearing through trees and brush, rampaging up hillsides and incinerating neighborhoods: The places and names change, but the devastation is showing signs of becoming the new normal in California.

On Monday, twin fires in Northern California being treated as one became the largest wildfire in state history, destroying 443 square miles — nearly the size of the city of Los Angeles.

gettyimages 1010621370 Still Raging: Largest Wildfire In California History Grows

Flames estimated by firefighters to be 60-80 metres in height (200-260 feet), engulf a ridge as the River fire again threatens the town of Lakeport, California, on August 3, 2018. – Thousands of firefighters were struggling on August 2 to contain two vast wildfires in California, one of which has become one of the most destructive blazes in the state’s history. (credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)


The Mendocino Complex fire north of San Francisco was still growing this week as it broke the record set eight months ago. In December, the Thomas Fire killed two people, burned 440 square miles and destroyed more than 1,000 buildings in Southern California.

The Mendocino Complex, which is 30 percent contained, has been less destructive to property than some of the other wildfires in the state because it is mostly raging in remote areas. But officials say it threatens 11,300 buildings and some new evacuations were ordered over the weekend as the flames spread.

Hotter weather attributed to climate change is drying out vegetation, creating more intense fires that spread quickly from rural areas to city subdivisions, climate and fire experts say. But they also blame cities and towns that are expanding housing into previously undeveloped areas.

gettyimages 1010582240 Still Raging: Largest Wildfire In California History Grows

Firefighters try to contain flames from spot fires caused by flying embers from the River fire as it threatens to again spread towards the town of Lakeport, California, on August 3, 2018. – Thousands of firefighters were struggling on August 2 to contain two vast wildfires in California, one of which has become one of the most destructive blazes in the state’s history. (credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

More than 14,000 firefighters are battling more than a dozen major blazes throughout California, state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Scott McLean said.

“I can remember a couple of years ago when we saw 10 to 12,000 firefighters in the states of California, Oregon and Washington and never the 14,000 we see now,” he said.

Crews made progress over the weekend against one of the two blazes in the Mendocino Complex with help from water-dropping aircraft, Cal Fire operations chief Charlie Blankenheim said in a video on Facebook.

gettyimages 10100044901 Still Raging: Largest Wildfire In California History Grows

An air tanker drops fire retardent to try to contain flames from the Carr fire as it spreads towards the town of Lewiston near Redding, California, on August 2, 2018. – Thousands of firefighters were struggling on August 2 to contain two vast wildfires in California, one of which has become one of the most destructive blazes in the state’s history. The Carr Fire has scorched 126,00 acres (51,00 hectares) of land since July 23, when authorities say it was triggered by the “mechanical failure of a vehicle” that caused sparks to fly in tinderbox dry conditions. (credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

But the other one is growing after spreading into the Mendocino National Forest.

Meanwhile, a new fire erupted south of Los Angeles in Orange County on Monday and quickly spread through the chaparral-covered ridges of the Cleveland National Forest. Campgrounds and homes in Holy Jim Canyon were ordered evacuated. The fire sent up an enormous pillar of smoke and ash.

Crews also gained ground against another Northern California wildfire that has destroyed more than 1,000 homes in and around the city of Redding. It was nearly halfway contained, Cal Fire said. That wildfire about 225 miles north of San Francisco started more than two weeks ago by sparks from the steel wheel of a towed-trailer’s flat tire. It killed two firefighters and four residents and displaced more than 38,000 people.

gettyimages 1010492896 Still Raging: Largest Wildfire In California History Grows

A herd of cows stands in the path of wind swept flames from the River fire as it again threatens the town of Lakeport, California, on August 3, 2018. – Thousands of firefighters were struggling on August 2 to contain two vast wildfires in California, one of which has become one of the most destructive blazes in the state’s history. (credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

The fires in Northern California have created such a haze of smoke in the Central Valley that Sacramento County health officials advised residents to avoid outdoor activities for the entire week.

Another blaze that ignited last week in the Sierra Nevada has damaged a historic Northern California resort in the Stanislaus National Forest. The nearly century-old Dardanelle Resort has sustained massive structural damage, though the details were unclear, the Sacramento Bee newspaper reported.

