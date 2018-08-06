ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Tom Heckert, a former executive for the Denver Broncos, has died.

The Broncos announced Heckert’s death on Monday morning.

Heckert was 51. He was employed by the team for five years and was promoted to Senior Personnel Advisor before the 2017 season. He left the team after last season for health reasons.

The Broncos said he had amyloidosis, a rare disease that leads to organ failure.

Broncos GM John Elway said said Heckert helped him transition into his role as general manager.

“With his many years of experience and time as a GM, Tom was a tremendous resource and a key member of our team,” Elway said in a prepared statement. “He was a very good evaluator — He had an eye for talent, and we always trusted his voice.”