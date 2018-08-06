By Eric Christensen

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Athletiscm and confidence have never been a problem for Colorado quarterback Steven Montez.

“In high school, I was just better than everybody else,” the junior quarterback said.

That all changed when Montez arrived in Boulder. It didn’t take him long to realize that his natural talents weren’t enough.

“I just realized that these guys were a lot faster than what I was seeing in high school,” Montez said. “So I just had to get a little bit more knowledge of the game and play within my skill set.”

One way Montez has set out to improve his overall quarterback play is by spending more quality time in the film room.

“Everytime I go into the film room I’m excited,” Montez said with a smile. “I turn the lights down low and I get locked in. Before I look up I’ve been here there for 2 or 3 hours. It goes by real quick not like class. You get in class and 5 minutes feels like an hour.”

And his teammates have seen the benefits now that the 6-foot-5, 230-pound quarterback is enhancing his physical talents but a better mental approach.

“I’ve seen him dropping balls in the hands of receivers that are hard to make plays on,” said senior safety Nick Fisher. “He can really sling it and now is timing is a lot better.”

Offensive guard Tim Lynott added, “I really think this will be a big year for Steven. He’s doing great in the offseason and fall camp and it’s definitely showing up.”

It’s not like Montez was terrible last year. He completed 60 percent of his passes and threw 18 touchdowns and only 9 interceptions. But if the Buffs want to return to a bowl, everybody knows Montez needs to be better and eliminate those silly mistakes and bad decisions.

