  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs

By Eric Christensen

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Athletiscm and confidence have never been a problem for Colorado quarterback Steven Montez.

“In high school, I was just better than everybody else,” the junior quarterback said.

montez all axs pkg frame 389 CU Quarterback Steven Montez Learns From Teammates

Steven Montez (credit: CBS)

That all changed when Montez arrived in Boulder. It didn’t take him long to realize that his natural talents weren’t enough.

“I just realized that these guys were a lot faster than what I was seeing in high school,” Montez said. “So I just had to get a little bit more knowledge of the game and play within my skill set.”montez all axs pkg frame 419 CU Quarterback Steven Montez Learns From Teammates

One way Montez has set out to improve his overall quarterback play is by spending more quality time in the film room.

“Everytime I go into the film room I’m excited,” Montez said with a smile. “I turn the lights down low and I get locked in. Before I look up I’ve been here there for 2 or 3 hours. It goes by real quick not like class. You get in class and 5 minutes feels like an hour.” montez all axs pkg frame 558 CU Quarterback Steven Montez Learns From Teammates

And his teammates have seen the benefits now that the 6-foot-5, 230-pound quarterback is enhancing his physical talents but a better mental approach.

“I’ve seen him dropping balls in the hands of receivers that are hard to make plays on,” said senior safety Nick Fisher. “He can really sling it and now is timing is a lot better.”

montez all axs pkg frame 2297 CU Quarterback Steven Montez Learns From Teammates

(credit: CBS)

Offensive guard Tim Lynott added, “I really think this will be a big year for Steven. He’s doing great in the offseason and fall camp and it’s definitely showing up.”

It’s not like Montez was terrible last year. He completed 60 percent of his passes and threw 18 touchdowns and only 9 interceptions. But if the Buffs want to return to a bowl, everybody knows Montez needs to be better and eliminate those silly mistakes and bad decisions.

montez all axs pkg frame 2357 CU Quarterback Steven Montez Learns From Teammates

(credit: CBS)

Eric Christensen is CBS4’s managing editor of sports. He’s been producing, reporting and anchoring sports at CBS4 for 19 years. Follow Eric on Twitter @cbseric or send him a story idea.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s