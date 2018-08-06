  • CBS4On Air

By Melissa Garcia

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Nearly 100 dogs and cats were saved from being put down, thanks to a Colorado rescue organization.

A total of 97 dogs, puppies, cats and kittens from shelters in Texas and New Mexico flew into Centennial airport on a private Cessna on Sunday.

dog is my copilot 5vo frame 0 Shelter Animals Saved, Travel To Colorado To Find Homes

(credit: From Forgotten To Forever)

“From Forgotten to Forever” Rescue and Transport arranged for the dogs and cats to go into foster homes.

dog is my copilot 5vo frame 120 Shelter Animals Saved, Travel To Colorado To Find Homes

(credit: From Forgotten To Forever)

The non-profit, based in Colorado Springs, partners with the Montana organization, Dog Is My CoPilot (DIMC).

dog is my copilot 5vo frame 210 Shelter Animals Saved, Travel To Colorado To Find Homes

(credit: From Forgotten To Forever)

Carla Herman, founder of From Forgotten to Forever, partners with DIMC to make the monthly rescue flights, getting the abandoned pets into the arms of humans who will love them forever.

dog is my copilot 5vo frame 1109 Shelter Animals Saved, Travel To Colorado To Find Homes

(credit: Carly Herman)

“We track the animals in high-kill shelters of Roswell and Clovis,” Herman said. “We try to help rescue and find homes for as many animals as possible.”

dog is my copilot 5vo frame 300 Shelter Animals Saved, Travel To Colorado To Find Homes

(credit: From Forgotten To Forever)

If not for Herman’s work, she said that the animals on the plane would be euthanized.

dog is my copilot 5vo frame 390 Shelter Animals Saved, Travel To Colorado To Find Homes

(credit: From Forgotten To Forever)

“It’s tragic. Even the shelters that we work with, there are time limits. And they can’t save them all,” Herman added.

dog is my copilot 5vo frame 510 Shelter Animals Saved, Travel To Colorado To Find Homes

(credit: From Forgotten To Forever)

All of the animals that flew in on Sunday’s trip are now in foster homes.

dog is my copilot 5vo frame 870 Shelter Animals Saved, Travel To Colorado To Find Homes

(credit: Carly Herman)

Herman is asking anyone who still wants to help to donate.

LINK: Forgotten To Forever

Saving Animals In Roswell

Dog Is My CoPilot

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.

