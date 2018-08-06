By Melissa Garcia

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Nearly 100 dogs and cats were saved from being put down, thanks to a Colorado rescue organization.

A total of 97 dogs, puppies, cats and kittens from shelters in Texas and New Mexico flew into Centennial airport on a private Cessna on Sunday.

“From Forgotten to Forever” Rescue and Transport arranged for the dogs and cats to go into foster homes.

The non-profit, based in Colorado Springs, partners with the Montana organization, Dog Is My CoPilot (DIMC).

Carla Herman, founder of From Forgotten to Forever, partners with DIMC to make the monthly rescue flights, getting the abandoned pets into the arms of humans who will love them forever.

“We track the animals in high-kill shelters of Roswell and Clovis,” Herman said. “We try to help rescue and find homes for as many animals as possible.”

If not for Herman’s work, she said that the animals on the plane would be euthanized.

“It’s tragic. Even the shelters that we work with, there are time limits. And they can’t save them all,” Herman added.

All of the animals that flew in on Sunday’s trip are now in foster homes.

Herman is asking anyone who still wants to help to donate.

