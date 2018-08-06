  • CBS4On Air

By Ryan Greene

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Less than a month away from the Rocky Mountain Showdown, fall practices for the Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams are in full swing.

The early focus for both teams is, of course, on the quarterback position. For the Rams, it’s a big change from last year and a quick change as well.

csu qb frame 380 As Rocky Mountain Showdown Draws Near, Teams Hit The Field

(credit: CBS)

The team brought in K.J. Carta-Samuels, a transfer QB from the University of Washington and a former 4-star recruit. Unfortunately, because of transfer rules, Carta-Samuels couldn’t join the team until May, and has been trying to prove himself to his new teammates.

I wanted to work, I wanted to put the work and have my teammates see that,” Samuels said, “They understand that I’m here to win games and put my team in the best position to be successful.”

csu qb frame 1291 As Rocky Mountain Showdown Draws Near, Teams Hit The Field

(credit: CBS)

In CSU’s Saturday scrimmage, Carta-Samuels threw for 161 yards, and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Buffaloes QB situation is drastically different. After a disappointing year for Steven Montez, the focus is on how he’s improved from last year.

csu qb frame 2131 As Rocky Mountain Showdown Draws Near, Teams Hit The Field

(credit: CBS)

“I really feel like this is going to be one of his big years,” said Tim Lynott, one of Montez’s starting lineman, “He had a great offseason, he’s been doing great in fall camp so far, it’s definitely showing up.”

The Rams kickoff their season against Hawaii on Aug. 25 and play the Buffaloes the following Friday for the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

