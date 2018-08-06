BREAKING NEWSBaseball-Sized Hail Injures Zoo Visitors, Smashes Windshields
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Breckenridge, Colorado Parks & Wildlife, Local TV, Mountain Goats, Quandary Peak, Quandary Peak Trail, Summit County

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Operation Game Thief organization increased the award for information which leads to the arrest of who shot and killed two mountain goats.

quandary goats shot 1 cpw Officials Increase Reward In Case Of Killed Mountain Goats

(credit: CPW)

The goats were killed on July 3 about three miles up the Quandary Peak trail. They were found the next day. The mountain goats, young males, were found about 40 yards away from each other, according to officials.

“Nothing was taken, no meat, no trophies were taken,” Ferrell said. “It looks like something someone did for their own fun.”

The reward now sits at $15,000. Anyone with information can call or email Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648 (1-877-COLO-OGT). Callers or emailers may remain anonymous if they choose.

The offenders could face a fine of up to $22,000 total or one year in prison or both.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s