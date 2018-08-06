BREAKING NEWSBaseball-Sized Hail Injures Zoo Visitors, Smashes Windshields
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Perseid Meteor Shower

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – One of the most photographed meteor showers of the year has been putting on a small show every night since mid-July. Every summer the Perseid Meteor Shower happens between July 17 through Aug. 24. The Big Show though is expected to arrive this weekend with the Persied’s peak.

103400314 e1533565687929 Perseid, The Most Popular Summer Meteor Shower, Peaks This Weekend

(Jorge Guerrero/AFP/Getty Images)

NASA meteor specialist Bill Cooke told Space.com that the moon will play an important role in this year’s Perseid shower.

“This year the moon will be near new moon, it will be a crescent, which means it will set before the Perseid show gets underway after midnight,” Cooke said.

Cooke adds that sky watchers will be able to see the shower starting on Aug. 11 and it will continue through the night of Aug. 12 into Aug. 13.

gettyimages 8308963801 Perseid, The Most Popular Summer Meteor Shower, Peaks This Weekend

(credit: CESAR MANSO/AFP/Getty Images)

According to Space.com, during peak people should see about 60 to 70 meteors per hour. 2016 was an outburst year, which means the rate can be between 150-200 meteors an hour.

In Denver, the best viewing will be Sunday night Aug. 12 into Monday morning (the 13th).

No special equipment is needed to view the shower. The forecast for the night of Aug. 12 is for clear to partly cloudy skies. Almost perfect conditions for viewing the night sky. If you can find a secluded area away from city lights you will see more flashes. Then, sit back and wait while, looking at the northeastern sky.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s