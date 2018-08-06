By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – One of the most photographed meteor showers of the year has been putting on a small show every night since mid-July. Every summer the Perseid Meteor Shower happens between July 17 through Aug. 24. The Big Show though is expected to arrive this weekend with the Persied’s peak.

NASA meteor specialist Bill Cooke told Space.com that the moon will play an important role in this year’s Perseid shower.

“This year the moon will be near new moon, it will be a crescent, which means it will set before the Perseid show gets underway after midnight,” Cooke said.

Cooke adds that sky watchers will be able to see the shower starting on Aug. 11 and it will continue through the night of Aug. 12 into Aug. 13.

According to Space.com, during peak people should see about 60 to 70 meteors per hour. 2016 was an outburst year, which means the rate can be between 150-200 meteors an hour.

In Denver, the best viewing will be Sunday night Aug. 12 into Monday morning (the 13th).

No special equipment is needed to view the shower. The forecast for the night of Aug. 12 is for clear to partly cloudy skies. Almost perfect conditions for viewing the night sky. If you can find a secluded area away from city lights you will see more flashes. Then, sit back and wait while, looking at the northeastern sky.

