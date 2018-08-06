BREAKING NEWSBaseball-Sized Hail Injures Zoo Visitors, Smashes Windshields
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cem Duzel, Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police, El Paso County, Local TV, Officer-Involved Shooting
Officer Cem Duzel (Colorado Springs Police Department)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The family of a Colorado Springs police officer wants the community to know they are thankful for all their support.

officer cem duzel cspd Injured Officers Family Thanks Public For Continued Support

Officer Cem Duzel (Colorado Springs Police Department)

Officer Cem Duzel was shot in the line of duty on Thursday. He’s still in critical condition, but was said to be stable.

RELATED: Denver Police Visit Officer Cem Duzell In Hospital

Duzel and other officers were responding to a shots fired call when they were confronted by a man with a gun. That man, Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, 31, was also shot and sent to the hospital where he remains.

karrar noaman al khammasi mug Injured Officers Family Thanks Public For Continued Support

Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi (credit: El Paso County)

If you are interested in making a donation to help Officer Duzel and his family during this difficult time, you can call 719-634-0058. You can also mail donations to the Colorado Springs at 516 N. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s