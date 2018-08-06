COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The family of a Colorado Springs police officer wants the community to know they are thankful for all their support.

Officer Cem Duzel was shot in the line of duty on Thursday. He’s still in critical condition, but was said to be stable.

Duzel and other officers were responding to a shots fired call when they were confronted by a man with a gun. That man, Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, 31, was also shot and sent to the hospital where he remains.

If you are interested in making a donation to help Officer Duzel and his family during this difficult time, you can call 719-634-0058. You can also mail donations to the Colorado Springs at 516 N. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.