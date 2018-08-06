DENVER (CBS4)– The deadline to turn in petitions to get issues on the November ballot is Monday, Aug. 6.

One of the bigger issues, a group pushing funding for transportation and oil and gas setbacks, turned in their petitions to the Secretary of State’s Office.

They need 98,492 valid signatures to get the issue before voters in November.

The deadline is 3 p.m. Monday. The Secretary of State’s Office has 30 days to verify those signatures.

Signatures for a few ballot initiatives have been turned in, including two opposing transportation bills. One of those, Let’s Go Colorado, gathered for a rally on Monday after they claim to have submitted nearly 200,000 signatures on the transportation funding.

Let’s Go Colorado is a bipartisan effort that asks voters to approve a sales tax that would essentially cost .06 cents for every $10 spent. The money will go towards roads, bridges, infrastructure and other transportation needs.

In opposition to that initiative, Fix Our Damn Roads has been submitted. Instead of a sales tax, the funding for transportation needs come from the current budget.

Another big ballot measure involving oil and gas would create setbacks or distance between oil and gas sites and occupied buildings like schools.

“It would significantly affect a large source of revenue for government and for education and for the overall economic status of the state. But there are those that feel it’s an important regulation to get passed. So, you’ve got this tension and there are real dollars involved,” said Secretary of State Wayne Williams.

Colorado Rising has struggled with its contract signature collectors in recent weeks. One circulator quit in a payment dispute. Volunteers complained of harassment by opponents as they solicited signatures, and the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office said it is reviewing a handful of complaints.

The signatures must be verified as registered voters in Colorado.