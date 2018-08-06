By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A summer cold front that arrived Sunday will keep temperatures far below normal for early August. After mid 90s back on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday, highs in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will generally stay under 80° on Monday.

In addition to the “cooler” weather, we also have a 30 to 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening on Monday. And there will be enough instability in the atmosphere east of the Continental Divide to cause some storms to become severe. The concerns are hail up to the size of golf balls and wind up to 70 mph especially for areas east of I-25 and especially after 7 p.m. The entire eastern half of Colorado is officially under either a “marginal” or “slight” risk for severe weather late Monday.



Storm chances will reach about 50% in the metro area between about 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. And it’s worth mentioning that the chance never gets better than 50% so at no specific time will storms become “likely”.



Yet another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected Tuesday although at this time it appears the threat for severe weather should remain south of the Denver metro area.

Then a third and final weather disturbance will move over the state on Wednesday causing one last chance for thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and evening. Sunny, dry, and warmer weather should then prevail from Thursday through the weekend as a large ridge of high pressure builds over Colorado.

