COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials tell CBS4 the man accused of shooting a Colorado Springs police officer is from Iraq. They say he was granted refugee status in the United States in 2012.

Since living here, Karrar Al Kammasi has racked up a lengthy criminal record which includes assault and weapons charges.

Last week, officials say he opened fire on police officers responding to a disturbance. Officer Cem Duzel was hit and is now in critical condition at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Duzel has been surrounded by friends and families who thank the public for their continued support.

If you are interested in making a donation to help Officer Duzel and his family during this difficult time, you can call 719-634-0058. You can also mail donations to the Colorado Springs at 516 N. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.