  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cem Duzel, Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police, El Paso County, Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, Officer-Involved Shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials tell CBS4 the man accused of shooting a Colorado Springs police officer is from Iraq. They say he was granted refugee status in the United States in 2012.

karrar noaman al khammasi mug ICE: Suspect In Officer Involved Shooting Had Lengthy Criminal History

Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi (credit: El Paso County)

Since living here, Karrar Al Kammasi has racked up a lengthy criminal record which includes assault and weapons charges.

officer cem duzel cspd ICE: Suspect In Officer Involved Shooting Had Lengthy Criminal History

Officer Cem Duzel (Colorado Springs Police Department)

Last week, officials say he opened fire on police officers responding to a disturbance. Officer Cem Duzel was hit and is now in critical condition at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Duzel has been surrounded by friends and families who thank the public for their continued support.

If you are interested in making a donation to help Officer Duzel and his family during this difficult time, you can call 719-634-0058. You can also mail donations to the Colorado Springs at 516 N. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s