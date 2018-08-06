BREAKING NEWSBaseball-Sized Hail Injures Zoo Visitors, Smashes Windshields
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Colorado Springs, Hail Damage, Hail Storm, Local TV, Severe Weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– So many people were injured at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo during a hailstorm on Monday afternoon in Colorado Springs that medical personnel set up a triage at the entrance to the zoo.

Baseball-sized hail fell in southern Colorado about 3 p.m. Monday.

colo sprgs storms 5 credit heather durheim fountain copy Baseball Sized Hail Injures Zoo Visitors, Smashes Windshields

(credit: Heather Durheim)

PHOTO GALLERY: Hail Storm Slams Into Colorado Springs Area

The Colorado Springs Fire Department told CBS4 that eight people at the zoo were taken to the hospital for injuries from the hail.

colo sprgs storms 2 credit becca servo south academy i25 Baseball Sized Hail Injures Zoo Visitors, Smashes Windshields

(credit: Becca Servo)

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is evacuating people from the zoo and they will be transported by bus to Cheyenne Mountain High School.

There are widespread reports of damage to soldiers’ vehicles at Fort Carson as the hail fell.

broadmoor hail credit chris mcintire Baseball Sized Hail Injures Zoo Visitors, Smashes Windshields

(credit: Chris McIntire)

The severe weather moved through southern Colorado where a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect. Storm pelted areas from Manitou Springs, the Broadmoor, down into Security and Widefield with quarter to baseball size hail. The storm also produced enough flooding rains to strand cars near the Broadmoor.

colo sprgs storms 3 credit angelique hackathorn south academy hwy115 Baseball Sized Hail Injures Zoo Visitors, Smashes Windshields

(credit: Angelique Hackathorn)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s