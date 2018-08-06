COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – So many people were injured at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo during a hailstorm on Monday afternoon in Colorado Springs that medical personnel set up a triage at the entrance to the zoo.

A turkey vulture and a duck have reportedly died.

Baseball-sized hail fell in southern Colorado about 3 p.m. Monday.

PHOTO GALLERY: Hail Storm Slams Into Colorado Springs Area

#cheyennemountainzoo an idea of some of damage to vehicles at the zoo today. pic.twitter.com/fFWHFEjQcG — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 6, 2018

The Colorado Springs Fire Department told CBS4 that eight people at the zoo were taken to the hospital for injuries from the hail.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is evacuating people from the zoo and they will be transported by bus to Cheyenne Mountain High School.

Officials on scene aren’t letting citizens kick windshields out and drive their vehicle. There are more storms coming. Busses are the only vehicles allowed to the #zoo. Road closed. Please avoid area and meet family and friends at #cheyennemountainhighschool 1200 Creata Rd — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 6, 2018

There are widespread reports of damage to soldiers’ vehicles at Fort Carson as the hail fell.

8 people transported as of now due to trauma from hail. All people at #cmzoo are asked to stay here until public transportation can take you to a reunification center TBD. — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) August 6, 2018

The severe weather moved through southern Colorado where a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect. Storm pelted areas from Manitou Springs, the Broadmoor, down into Security and Widefield with quarter to baseball size hail. The storm also produced enough flooding rains to strand cars near the Broadmoor.