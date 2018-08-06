COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – So many people were injured at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo during a hailstorm on Monday afternoon in Colorado Springs that medical personnel set up a triage at the entrance to the zoo.
A turkey vulture and a duck have reportedly died.
Baseball-sized hail fell in southern Colorado about 3 p.m. Monday.
PHOTO GALLERY: Hail Storm Slams Into Colorado Springs Area
The Colorado Springs Fire Department told CBS4 that eight people at the zoo were taken to the hospital for injuries from the hail.
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is evacuating people from the zoo and they will be transported by bus to Cheyenne Mountain High School.
There are widespread reports of damage to soldiers’ vehicles at Fort Carson as the hail fell.
The severe weather moved through southern Colorado where a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect. Storm pelted areas from Manitou Springs, the Broadmoor, down into Security and Widefield with quarter to baseball size hail. The storm also produced enough flooding rains to strand cars near the Broadmoor.