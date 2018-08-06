DENVER (CBS4)– Good news for drivers: all DMV offices across Colorado are open on Monday after a week of being closed.

The Colorado DMV was closed during a major computer software upgrade. The new software is expected to improve customer service and reduce wait times. The previous technology is more than 30 years old.

Upgrades included in the technology are:

• Improved vehicle registration renewal

• Out-of-state emissions extension

• Emissions waiver application

• Generate prior receipts

• Duplicate registration receipt request

• 2 percent rental upload spreadsheet fee estimator

• Document uploading

• Personalized plate request

• Change of address

• New registration

The DMV wants to remind people that there will likely be bugs to work out once the new technology is installed, so they as that everyone be patient in the meantime.

These services will be available Aug. 6 at mydmv.colorado.gov.