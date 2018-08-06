  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, kansas, Perry Lake
(credit: Thinkstock)

PERRY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Denver man has died in Perry Lake in northeast Kansas.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the man was unresponsive Sunday when friends and family pulled him out of the water and onto a boat. They attempted CPR and called 911 while they headed to the nearest boat ramp. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name wasn’t immediately released, pending notification of relatives. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism and the sheriff’s department are investigating the death as a possible drowning.

