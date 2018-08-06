DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver City Council is slated to vote to banning a practice that doesn’t allow people to rent homes base on their source of income.

Mary Anne Thompson says it took years for her to find a permanent address after apartment companies denied her applications for housing because she planned to pay with Section 8 housing vouchers and her pension.

“Money is money right if its legal and verifiable.”

The city’s proposed penalty would be $5,000 after an investigation. The proposal was filed on July 18 and was later amended on July 30. City councilors are scheduled to give the proposal it’s final reading during their Monday night meeting.