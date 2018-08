DENVER (CBS4)– All state parks in Colorado are free to visit on Monday thanks to the continued celebration of Colorado Day.

The Centennial State turned 142 years old on Aug. 1. Colorado was established as a state on Aug. 1, 1876 when President Ulysses S. Grant gave Colorado its “Centennial State” name.

There are 42 state parks in Colorado. The fee will be waived on Monday, Aug. 6.

