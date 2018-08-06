COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Three children remained hospitalized Monday morning after a near-drowning at a pool over the weekend.

Two of the children are in serious condition with the other in critical condition. The children are all under 6 years old.

A neighbor believes the children fell into the pool at a Colorado Springs apartment complex.

A 12-year-old and other teenagers helped save the children from the water.

“One of the kids jumped in the pool and started grabbing the kids out and handing them to me and I had to lay them out. Then I stepped to the side and called 911,” said Zahkia Poole, a resident at the complex.

Police are unsure whether any adults were at the pool. The incident remains under investigation.