Filed Under:Denver International Airport, Local TV, Plane Pull, Special Olympics Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport was the sight of the 6th Annual Special Olympics Colorado Plane Pull on Saturday.

plane pull 2 credit brian johnson Teams Pull Planes To Raise Money For Special Olympics Colorado

(credit: Brian Johnson/Special Olympics Colorado)

Teams of 25 people worked together to pull a more than 150,000 lb. plane. The first team to make it 12 feed across the tarmac wins.

plane pull 5 credit brian johnson Teams Pull Planes To Raise Money For Special Olympics Colorado

(credit: Brian Johnson/Special Olympics Colorado)

This year, the event raised $166,000 which will go to Special Olympics Colorado. The money will provide year-round training, competitions and leadership programs.

plane pull 10 credit brian johnson Teams Pull Planes To Raise Money For Special Olympics Colorado

(credit: Brian Johnson/Special Olympics Colorado)

