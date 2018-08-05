DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport was the sight of the 6th Annual Special Olympics Colorado Plane Pull on Saturday.

Teams of 25 people worked together to pull a more than 150,000 lb. plane. The first team to make it 12 feed across the tarmac wins.

This year, the event raised $166,000 which will go to Special Olympics Colorado. The money will provide year-round training, competitions and leadership programs.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4