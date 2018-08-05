  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Business owners in Colorado Springs arrested another man accused of 127 burglaries since March.

Colorado Springs police say the number of burglary reports they normally get has already dropped.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, who was arrested in May, and another during one of the crimes.

The second suspect was caught Thursday morning after allegedly breaking into a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant.

Investigators say the men targeted the same businesses multiple times.

“They didn’t get a lot of money, and that’s probably why they hit so many times because they just weren’t getting a lot of money at the time, but it was the property damage they were causing to the victims. They would smash out a window, which would cost a couple thousand dollars to replace,” said Lt. Mark Comte, a spokesman for the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police still ask business owners to be on the lookout for more suspicious behavior because there could be more people involved in these crimes.

