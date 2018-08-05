  • CBS4On Air

Peyton Manning adopts an abused puppy. (credit: Animal Rescue Fund of MS)

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (CBS4) – A puppy which had a very rough start to her life is now a member of the Manning family.

Peyton Manning and his family adopted the puppy from the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi a few days ago.

Manning Family Adopts Adorable Puppy Saved From Awful Conditions

The organization says they rescued the two-pound puppy from a carnival worker at the Neshoba County Fair. They say they found the puppy being kept in a garbage bag with a rope tied around her neck, which they say was too tight.

The dog was reportedly covered in fleas and was suffering intestinal parasites. But, after being checked on by a veterinarian, the puppy pulled through and was sent to a foster home.

That’s when the Manning family found her and adopter her.

