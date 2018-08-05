  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Civic Center, Leven Deli
(credit: Taylor S./Yelp)

There’s a brand-new deli in town. The fresh arrival to Civic Center, called Leven Deli, is located at 123 W. 12th Ave.

Among the deli’s sandwiches, you’ll find the Classic Pastrami (12-day pastrami and deli mustard on toasted rye), the #19 (smoked turkey breast, Swiss cheese, slaw and house sauce on toasted rye) and the Chix Hogie (marinated chicken with grilled peppers and onions, plus feta, pickled onion, tahini yogurt and za’atar on a toasted French roll).

You can also score salads, snacks, desserts, wine, beer, coffee, tea and cocktails.

With three reviews on Yelp thus far, Leven Deli currently has a 4.5-star rating, indicating a positive reception.

Cooper S., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on July 30, wrote, “The real deal! First of all, just get the pastrami: it’s out of this world. The most perfect, moist, so-satisfying version of this sandwich I’ve had. … The place is clean, very modern and spacious and the people that work there are super helpful.”

Jennifer L. added, “Pastrami sandwich was simply delicious. Iced tea, refreshing. … The staff were welcoming and service was excellent.”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Leven Deli is open from 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)

Article provided by Hoodline.

